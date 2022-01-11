Basketball Bearcats Face Off with ECU, home of the AAC’s Best Food Court

The Cincinnati Bearcats play host to East Carolina tomorrow night at 7 PM.

That’s all well and good but it’s actually a lot more fun when the Bearcats head down to Greenville, North Carolina for the game.

ECU has some of the finer diners in Caroliner.

The Pirate meal plan receives high marks from ECU students. You can just swipe your card and food will appear. That is if you go to any of their seven, conveniently located on-campus eateries. All seven eateries accept Pirate Bucks as well as many off-campus restaurants, such as CiCi’s Pizza Kitchen, Papa John’s, TCBY and Burger King.

What kind of food do they have?

What kind of food do you want?

Everything on God’s green earth is available through ECU campus dining.

Hot, Fast and Ready Food? Yep. Locally sourced meat and veggies? Yep. Vegetarian options? Usually. Wood Fired ‘Za? That’s available in three different dining halls!

Stephanie really likes the “premium nights and the special events that they have” in the ECU dining halls. “Because,” she explains, “you can eat really, really good and expensive food that you wouldn’t normally get at a college cafeteria.” She particularly likes the crab legs, steak, and beef they offer on these evenings.

The only question I have is “when do the fine students at East Carolina University have time to do anything other than explore this majestic campus’ numerous, affordable dining options?”

Take the next 10 minutes of your life and learn more about eating at ECU.