Bearcats Coordinator Mike Denbrock to Leave for LSU

Cincinnati offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock has announced his departure for LSU, per reports.

Denbrock, who served as the Bearcats’ OC for the past five years, is set to work under Brian Kelly in the same position for the Tigers. The 2021 Broyles Award (the nation’s top assistant coach) semifinalist holds past experience working with Kelly at both Grand Valley State (1992-98) and Notre Dame (2010-16).

He started out at South Bend in 2010 and served in a plethora of roles including the tight ends coach, offensive coordinator, wide receivers coach and associate head coach until 2016, when he departed for UC during the same season Luke Fickell took the head coaching job.

Under Denbrock, Cincinnati produced the No. 10 scoring offense in the 2021 FBS season at 38.8 points per game. The feat qualifies as the third time in his tenure in which the Bearcats accomplished one in the top 25, remaining starkly more efficient compared to when he first took over an attack that was 111th in the FBS, averaging 20.9 PPG.

Denbrock’s other recognitions at UC include developing the dynamic tandem of Josh Whyle and Leonard Taylor as the Bearcats tight end coach. Whyle (a junior) and Taylor (a senior) combined for 54 receptions for 600 yards and 10 touchdowns over the course of 2021.

The Cincinnati Bearcats slumped in its season finale to Alabama by a score of 27-6, but saw the likes of Denbrock’s offense carry the program to multiple critical victories along the way. The search for his replacement remains open.