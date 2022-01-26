Tough Loss to Temple

Tough loss for the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Wes Miller’s Bearcats could not hit a shot down the stretch and fell to the Temple Owls, 61-58. The road loss was the first time Cincinnati fell to Temple since the Obama administration.

The loss dropped Cincinnati to 14-6 overall and 4-3 in the American. This was a great opportunity for the Bearcats to assert their place in the upper eschelon in the league. Apparently, it was not meant to be. Instead, they are now mired in the middle of the pack alongside Temple.

Hayden Koval’s last second missed three-pointer was a microcosm for an evening full of poor shooting.

Cincinnati shot less than 30 percent from the field and barely 20 percent from beyond the arc.

If this team hopes to make any kind of journey in March, they need to shoot the ball more consistently. This looked nothing like the club that put up 90 against Tulsa just last week.

Hoping for the best and expecting the best. Thank you all for your support for Down the Drive.

Check out the highlights below: