Luke Fickell Bolsters Bearcats Roster with Addition of Dartanyan Tinsley

Luke Fickell bolstered Cincinnati’s roster with the addition of former local high school standout Dartanyan Tinsley through the transfer portal on Tuesday, per reports.

Tinsley — a 315-pound interior lineman out of Owensboro, Kentucky — flopped to UC after two years at Kentucky Christian University. Playing at the NAIA Division II level, he acquired honors from the All-National Christian College Athletic Association (2020) and All-Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division (2020 and 2021).

“We are excited to welcome Dartanyan Tinsley to our Cincinnati football family,” Fickell said. “Dartanyan has the size, athleticism and competitiveness to make an impact here at UC. More importantly, he’s an all-around great young man. He has several ties to Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, so it was a natural fit for him to join our program. I’m looking forward to watching him work with Coach Cummings and seeing him practice this spring. He can be a great player for us.”

Tinsley also received offers in the portal from Western Kentucky and Temple. He joins a group led by new offensive line coach Mike Cummings, who previously served as an assistant coach at Central Michigan.