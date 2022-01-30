Bearcats Win by the Skin of Their Teeth!

Wasn’t pretty but it counts.

The Cincinnati Bearcats improved to 15-6 overall and 5-3 in the American this afternoon. They found a win to win against an aggressive, often erratic East Carolina team that more than proved it is no longer a bottom feeder in the AAC.

Led by NBA-esque 6’9 power forward Vance Jackson, ECU came within inches of pulling off the upset against Cincinnati. Jackson pumped in 25 points in defeat. It was essentially the depth of Cincinnati which helped push them past the Pirates.

ECU relied on 6 players primarily in its rotation. Cincinnati, conversely, relied on 11!!!

Eight of those Bearcats played at least 10 minutes and all 11 registered a rebound or a point. 6’3 guard Mika Adams Woods led the way for Cincinnati with a team-high 21 points. David DeJulius kicked in 14 while Jeremiah Davenport added 15.

Neither team shot well this afternoon. Cincinnati hit just 35 percent of its attempts while ECU hit on just 28 percent.

The teams were virtually even on the boards and in the turnover battle.

Glad to head home with a win, next on the agenda is a Thursday night battle with Memphis at the Fifth Third Arena.

Full coverage of that contest ahead. Thanks as always for your support for Down the Drive. Go Bengals!