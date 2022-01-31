Ten Years in the Making

More than ten years ago, I started working on the project that became my book, Loserville: How Professional Sports Remade Atlanta—and How Atlanta Remade Professional Sports. Loserville examines Atlanta’s pursuit of pro sports in the 1960s and the city’s response to the teams in subsequent decades. It comes out tomorrow. I hope you all go out and buy about 10 copies of it.

But more importantly, I want to thank the readership at Down the Drive for their support the past five years, whether I’ve been writing my goofy listicles or doing more straight-forward coverage and analysis. You guys have been supportive of my work and have welcomed me completely into Bearcat Nation.

It has been such an exciting year for Cincinnati sports and I want to thank you all for letting me be a part of it.

Clayton Trutor

Here I am talking about the book recently on the Good Seats Still Available podcast with Tim Hanlon, going into the particulars of the histories of the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Flames, and Atlanta Hawks.