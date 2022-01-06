Bearcats Return to Court, Hope to Turn Things Around Later Tonight Against SMU

It feels like forever since the Cincinnati Bearcats last played a basketball game.

Part of this may be a desire on the part of Bearcats fans to forget the January 1st debacle against Tulane.

Let’s treat that as a mulligan and support the team tonight, either on TV or in person.

At 9:30 PM, the 10-4 Cincinnati Bearcats will host the 11-3 SMU Mustangs at Fifth Third Arena. This late one will be broadcast on ESPN.

Curious to see how Cincinnati rebounds from the complete drubbing they took at the hands of a plucky if unheralded Tulane team back on New Year’s Day.

I am confident that Cincinnati is a much better team than that. They will get a chance to prove it tonight against a highly accomplished SMU team—in particular its superstar guard Kendric Davis, who is arguably the best player in the AAC. Let’s hope the Bearcats can hold him in check, namely Mikey Saunders and company in the backcourt.

