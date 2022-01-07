Bearcats Back in Saddle, Dominate SMU 77-60

Your Cincinnati Bearcats men’s basketball team is undoubtedly back in the saddle after last night.

Wes Miller’s club improved to 1-1 in AAC play and 11-4 overall in a dominant performance against SMU last night.

The Mustangs entered Fifth Third Arena on an 8-game winning streak but they sure didn’t look that way last night.

The Bearcats’ offense was firing on all cylinders. David DeJulius led the way with 22 points while Mika Adams-Wood added 17.

Cincinnati had this one well in hand by the half, leading by a 44-27 margin.

Adams-Wood, DeJulius, and company kept SMU’s scoring ace in check too. All-Conference shooting guard Kendric Davis mustered a gentlemanly if unimpressive 16 points to lead the way for the Mustangs.

Cincinnati returns to action on Sunday when they travel to Memphis for a showdown with the always tough Tigers. The game will be broadcast at 330 PM on ABC. Check back with Down the Drive for full coverage of the contest.