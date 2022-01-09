Bearcats Fall 87-80 to Memphis

MEMPHIS - The Cincinnati Bearcats fell 87-80 today to the Memphis Tigers in a road game they should have won at Memphis’ FedEx Forum.

Cincinnati fell to 11-5 overall with the loss and 1-2 in the American Athletic Conference. Memphis improved to 9-5 overall and 3-1 in the league.

After falling behind by double-digits in the first half, Cincinnati clawed their way back in the second half. The Bearcats were largely buoyed by the efforts of on-court leader Jeremiah Davenport, who dropped in 7-three pointers which accounted for all 21 of his points.

Cincinnati held an 80-79 margin with just over one minute remaining in the contest. Memphis’ Tyler Harris knocked down a key shot to give Memphis the lead with 40 seconds left. Ugly late game fouling and foul shooting accounted for the exaggerated final margin.

Cincinnati gets back to action on Wednesday night at 7 PM when they play host to East Carolina at Fifth Third Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and we will have full coverage of the contest.