Must Win Versus Memphis

Tuesday night is Throwback Night at Fifth Third Arena.

The Bearcats will be wearing some fantastic 70s Cincinnati jerseys at 7 PM against the Memphis Tigers.

In addition to looking good, this contest will also be a must-win for the Bearcats.

Dropping a definitely-should-have-won game over the weekend to a mediocre Tulsa team did nothing to bolster the Bearcats’ resume.

Cincinnati appears exiled to NIT-ville (which is fine but not what anyone in Bearcat Country wants) unless they can pick up a head of steam down the stretch.

A win against Penny Hardaway’s Memphis Tigers, who have looked solid in the American, would certainly bolster the Cincinnati Bearcats’ case.

But to do that, Cincinnati needs to shoot the ball a whole lot better. Putting up less than 40 percent from the field against Tulsa was totally unacceptable. The Bearcats also need to recommit to their traditional strength—protecting the rim.

If Tulsa can shoot better than 50 percent from the floor against the Bearcats, then they are in for a world of hurt against a high-flying Memphis team unless they get their act in gear.

Full coverage of the contest here on Down the Drive.