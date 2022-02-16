At Least the Bearcats Looked Sharp Last Night

At least the Cincinnati Bearcats looked sharp last night.

Wes Miller’s now 16-9 Bearcats got pushed around by Memphis last night. The 81-74 defeat was not nearly as close as the final score. Without big man Abdul Ado, Cincinnati failed to protect the rim once again and it certainly showed on the scoreboard. Memphis pushed the ball into the lane early and often, taking a 23-12 lead against the shorthanded Bearcats. The 15-8 Tigers, coming off a big upset win over Houston, never looked back.

The loss puts Cincinnati far on the outside looking in at the NCAA Tournament. At this point, they should be happy to receive an NIT bid.

I felt all Linkin Parkish after the loss.

I listened to “In the End” on repeat for 12 consecutive hours after the game. Eventually, it helped.

Hope springs eternal. Cincinnati has another chance to turn the beat around on Thursday night when they play host to Wichita State at Fifth Third Arena. For those of you who cannot attend, the game will be carried on ESPN2 at 7 PM.