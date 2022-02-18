Bearcats Fight Back, Beat Wichita State 85-76

Your Cincinnati Bearcats ended a two-game skid last night. Wes Miller’s guys defeated the Wichita State Shockers 85-76 at Fifth Third Arena. The win improved Cincinnati’s overall mark to 17-9 overall and 7-6 in the American.

The Bearcats looked great from the opening tip, blowing the game wide open in the early going. Cincinnati led by as much as 21 in the first half, holding a decisive 32-11 lead midway through the first 20 minutes. It seemed like Cincinnati could not miss a shot. Until they did.

But the Bearcats, who have shown lots of trouble of late defending the rim, let Wichita State get back into this one. The Shockers’ tandem of Tyson Etienne and Ricky Council IV combined for 31 points on the evening and played the decisive role in getting their team back into the game. By the half, the suddenly cold-shooting and poor-defending Bearcats led by just seven.

That margin proved to be more than enough. Cincinnati did what was necessary to stay out in front and cruised to a win with workmanlike second half.

The usual suspects led Cincinnati in scoring: David DeJulius (17), Mika Adams-Woods (15), and John Newman III (13)—Newman strained his ankle on a thunderous dunk and ended up leaving the game.

Your Bearcats return to action on Sunday at 2 PM against the Temple Owls, a team that Cincinnati defeated back in January. This game will conclude their three-game home stand at Fifth Third Arena. Check back here for full coverage.