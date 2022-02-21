Bearcats Baseball Splits Opening Weekend Series

Your Cincinnati Bearcats baseball team split their first series of the season. Cincinnati faced off with Florida Gulf Coast (FGCU) down in Fort Myers.

The first of the four game set came on Friday. Cincinnati won 9-6 in the opener, buoyed by a banner day by junior centerfielder Griffin Merritt who went 3 for 4, belting a triple and a home run while driving in 2. Bearcats ace Tristan Weaver surrendered just one run over five innings in the win.

Cincinnati started off Saturday’s double header the right way, outslugging FGCU for a 15-14 win in 11 innings. The Bearcats fell behind 5-0 but quickly recovered, thanks in large part to AAC Preseason Player of the Year Paul Komistek’s 5 for 6 performance, which included a homer and three RBIs.

The second half of the doubleheader went to FGCU, who won 10-5. Griffin Merritt and Ryan Nicholson homered for the Bearcats in the loss.

On Sunday, FGCU split the series by taking an early 10-0 lead and hanging on for a 16-8 win. Komistek went 3 for 5 with a homer in the loss.

Cincinnati returns to action next weekend with a four-game set in Florence, Alabama. The Bearcats will be facing off with North Alabama. Check back with Down the Drive for full coverage.