And now the end is near.

Last night felt like the final chapter of the 2021-2022 Cincinnati Bearcats season. All hopes of the Bearcats making a run to the NCAA Tournament seemed to subside.

Cincinnati turned the ball over with impunity, shot atrociously, and got whupped on the boards in a game that never seemed close.

UCF topped Cincinnati 75-61 down in Orlando. The loss dropped Cincinnati to 17-11 overall and put them below .500 on the season in the American.

Let’s hope CIncinnati gets a crack at the NIT. If nothing else, it will be an opportunity for Wes Miller to see what he has up-and-down the lineup in competitive postseason play.

Let’s get out to support the Bearcats at home this Saturday. Cincinnati plays host to South Florida at 7 PM on senior night at Fifth Third Arena. If you can’t get to the game, it will be shown on ESPN+ and expect full coverage of the contest here at Down the Drive.