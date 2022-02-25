Bearcats Baseball Face Off with North Alabama This Weekend

Your Cincinnati Bearcats baseball team is spending the weekend in Florence, Alabama. Currently 2-2 on the young season, Cincinnati is facing off with the ever fearsome North Alabama Lions.

Friday afternoon’s 4 PM contest will be on ESPN+.

Saturday’s doubleheader, slated for a 2 PM start time, is on ESPN3.

Sunday’s 1 PM finale is on ESPN+ as well.

This will be the first ever meeting between the Bearcats and the Lions. North Alabama, typically a strong program in the Atlantic Sun baseball conference, lost all 3 of their games last weekend to Conference USA power Southern Miss. The Lions didn’t show a whole lot last weekend. They were dominated in all four contests.

This weekend will be a great chance for Cincinnati and its high-powered offense to put up some runs. Cincinnati averaged better than 9 runs per game last weekend.

Let’s hope the Bearcats staff gets in gear this weekend. Aside from grad transfer Tristan Weaver, who surrendered just 1 run over 5 innings in a winning effort, the Bearcats’ starting staff looked rough in that first weekend.

We’ve got the left-handed Weaver going to the hill this Friday afternoon. Let’s get a win in game one and get the weekend started right!