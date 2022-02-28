Rough, Restless Weekend for Bearcats Baseball at North Alabama

The Cincinnati Bearcats’ four game set down at North Alabama turned into a one-game affair.

Inclement weather in Florence, Alabama cost us Saturday’s double header as well as the Sunday finale to the series.

The only game the Bearcats got in against the Lions was on Friday afternoon.

Cincinnati fell short in the opener 5-2, dropping the Bearcats overall mark to 2-3.

Graduate student pitcher Tristan Weaver looked sharp early in the start, mowing the Lions down for 4 easy innings. Weaver ended up with 9 strikeouts on the day. He ran into trouble in the fourth inning, surrendering 3 runs before being pulled from the game. Weaver took the loss and fell to 1-1 for the season.

Cincinnati’s offense never got going much Friday either. The Bearcats got plenty of people on base, stranding a frustrating 13 on the afternoon. Cincinnati mustered 2 runs on 5 hits. Cincinnati’s runs came in the eight inning, thanks to a clutch base hit by freshman second baseman Kerrington Cross. The two-run single cut the deficit to 5-2 and that was as close as things got.

Hope abounds though. Cincinnati returns to action this weekend. The Bearcats make their home debut at UC Baseball Stadium this weekend in a four-game set against Northwestern.

The first game starts at 4 PM on Friday with a noon Saturday doubleheader and a noon Sunday series finale. If you can’t make it in person, check the game out on ESPN+.