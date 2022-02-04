Who is Ready to Get Back to Basketball?

It seems like about five years since the last time the Cincinnati Bearcats men’s basketball team played.

The postponement against Memphis means that the Bearcats will finally play their first February game on Sunday evening. The 6 PM contest with Houston will be a great measuring stick for the 3rd place Bearcats.

Does Cincinnati have what it takes to play with the conference’s top program of the moment?

Full preview of the game ahead tomorrow. Thanks as always for your support for Down the Drive.