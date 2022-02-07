Cincinnati Can’t Hang with Houston

HOUSTON—

There’s wasn’t a time in the second half when I thought Cincinnati could win.

The Bearcats dug themselves a hole in the first half and they never recovered. Houston led 42-31 at the half and continued to bludgeon Cincinnati until the last moments of the Cougars’ 80-58 win early yesterday evening.

Down in Houston, Cincinnati could not shoot very well (34 percent) and could not hang in with Houston on the boards (Cincinnati lost 38-26). When it comes to shooting, Cincinnati was particularly atrocious from outside. 4 for 20 for the game.

Fabian White Jr. simply overwhelmed Cincinnati in the low post all game, no matter whom they threw at him. White posted a career-high 22 points and snagged 9 rebounds.

Hope springs eternal for your now 15-7 (5-4 in the AAC) Bearcats. We’ve got a dreadful USF team Wednesday night and it looks a lot like a road win to me.

Thanks as always for your support for Down the Drive.