Bearcats Fall to Houston in AAC Quarterfinals

Will this be the end or will the 2021-2022 version of the Cincinnati Bearcats play again?

That remains to be seen.

What we do know is that the Bearcats put in a top-notch effort against the Houston Cougars. But that wasn’t enough. Not nearly enough.

Houston won convincingly 69-56 despite a great first half by the Bearcats. Cincinnati shot much better in the first half, despite finishing the game at just 29% from the field.

Cincinnati led going into the locker room 32-27 but a combination of poor shooting and dominant play by Houston’s Fabian White, who led all scorers with 18, proved to be too much of the Bearcats.

Houston ran away from Cincinnati in the middle stretches of the second half. Wes Miller got a pair of technical and Houston cruised from thereon in to a workmanlike victory.

It is unclear if the 18-15 Bearcats, who lost 9 of their last 12, will play in a post-season tournament. Check back here for full coverage either way.