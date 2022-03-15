Bearcats Baseball Falls to USC-Upstate

Your Cincinnati Bearcats baseball team had a rough Monday afternoon. Cincinnati fell in Spartansburg to the South Carolina-Upstate Spartans by an 8-3 margin.

Cincinnati led 3-2 in the fourth but the Bearcats’ pitching went to hay as the game progressed.

This was a rather error-filled game. Cincinnati made 4. Upstate made 3.

Cincinnati had zero RBIs for the afternoon and got themselves 6 hits.

We’ve got another crack at it this afternoon though.

The Bearcats are playing Wofford this afternoon at 6:05 PM. Check it out on ESPN+. We’ll have full coverage of it tonight.

Thanks as always for your support for Down the Drive.

