Bats Silent in Bearcats Baseball Loss to Wofford

Your Cincinnati Bearcats baseball team is headed home after a rather unpleasant road trip.

It came to an end on Tuesday evening, as Cincinnati lost against in Spartansburg, South Carolina.

This time, Cincinnati fell 8-1 to a Wofford team that pummeled them in every respect.

Cincinnati managed just 4 hits in the loss. Sophomore Cole Harting drove in the Bearcats’ lone run.

Connor Linn posted a strong start for the Bearcats, holding Wofford to just 1 run through six innings. Unfortunately, Cincinnati’s bullpen struggled down the stretch. And the Bearcats’ lack of offensive output didn’t help either.

It’s time to move on.

Now 6-9, Cincinnati has a big weekend series at home against St. Joseph’s University out of a Philadelphia. The series begins Friday at 4 and it will all be available on ESPN+.

Thanks for your support for Down the Drive. We’ll be back with full coverage of the series.