Bearcats Thoroughly Uncompetitive Against Houston

Last night, the Cincinnati Bearcats lost their fourth consecutive contest, a 71-53 drubbing by the Houston Cougars.

Houston, who clinched their third league regular season title in four years, never acted like the game was in doubt. In a thoroughly workmanlike performance, the Cougars pushed past the Bearcats at every turn and pushed Cincinnati around in the pant. The 41-28 rebounding disparity in Houston’s favor was particularly egregious.

Cincinnati jacked up piles of three pointers, taking ever more desperate shots and ineffective shots as the margin grew greater.

Some Bearcats had solid evenings—senior John Newman III looked particularly solid, posting 11 points and 7 rebounds.

Nevertheless, Cincinnati looked completely impotent on the offensive end. Cincinnati mustered just 19 second half points, a season low.

Hope springs eternal. I hope. Cincinnati concludes its regular season on Thursday night at 7 PM as the Bearcats continue their Texas swing, heading north to Dallas for a tilt with SMU. The 7 PM ET game will be carried on ESPNU.

Check back for full coverage here.