Cincinnati Bearcats Baseball Wins 3 of 4 Against St. Joseph’s

Your Cincinnati Bearcats baseball team took care of business this weekend. It was a great homestand against the Hawks of St. Joseph’s. Cincinnati won 3 of 4 to improve their overall record to 9-10

The guys in red and black, who adopted shamrock green for the weekend, showed off their bats with aplomb on Saturday and Sunday in particular.

The series didn’t start so well. Despite bashing out 10 hits on Friday night, the Bearcats lost the opener 9-6. A 5-run third inning chased Bearcats starter Tristan Weaver, who took the loss. Junior outfielder Paul Komistek had a bodacious afternoon though. He went 3 for 5 with a pair of RBIs in the loss.

Saturday was a great day to be a Bearcat. In game 1, Cincinnati came from behind to win 7-6, buoyed by a pitch-hit grand slam by the great Griffin Merritt. In game 2, Cincinnati pounded the visiting rascals from Philadelphia from stem to stern, winning 12-1. Freshman infielder Kerrington Cross went 3 for 3 in the blowout win.

Skyrockets were in flight for the Bearcats’ Sunday afternoon delight. Cincinnati took a 7-0 lead in the first and never looked back in an 18-9 beatdown to finish off the series. Griffin Merritt again led the attack with 4 hits.

Next on the agenda is four-straight with crosstown rival Xavier starting on Friday afternoon at 4 PM. See you at the UC Baseball Park or on ESPN+. Full coverage here on Down the Drive.