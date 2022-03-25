The Five Worst Days on the Sports Calendar

Every day is a great day on the sports calendar. Except for these five.

1. Super Bowl Sunday

Until my New York Jets make it back to the Super Bowl, this game just feels like the funeral of every football season. It is a game for non-fans that goes way too long. The conference championship games feel like the real end of football season to me.

2. The Sunday on the Second Weekend of the NCAA Tournament If You’ve Got No Rooting Interests Left

I’m a pretty upbeat kind of guy unless it’s the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament and my teams are all gone and my bracket is busted. The Sunday is worse than the Saturday because you’ve got to go back to work the next day.

3. Every All Star Game Weekend

Pick the teams and give the guys three days off. No need to play the games and get people hurt. At least the NFL’s stupid Pro Bowl is after the season.

4. That Saturday night when you decided to eat at a franchise steakhouse and the bar section of that franchise steakhouse is showing the UFC Fights and it’s about 8 o’clock and the card doesn’t start for two hours and there’s a bunch of guys in Affliction t-shirts pounding Coors Lights and looking to reenact Wanderlei Silva-Rich Franklin on the way to the men’s room.

5. 5K Saturdays or Sundays

If you’re going to have a marathon, have a marathon. Do you really need to get between me and my coffee and donuts to have a glorified Sunday morning stroll?