Bearcats Drop Joe Nuxhall Opener, 4th Straight to Xavier

Things are a bit rough for Bearcats baseball.

Cincinnati lost its fourth straight game yesterday to arch-rival Xavier. On Wednesday afternoon, Cincinnati fell 10-6 to Xavier at UC Baseball Stadium in the opening round of the Joe Nuxhall Classic.

Cincinnati fell behind 5-0 in the first inning before fighting back in the second inning, cutting X’s lead to 6-5.

Like all of the other games in this series, Cincinnati hung in there. Heading into the top of the ninth, Cincinnati was down just 7-6 but Xavier created some distance with a three-run top of the ninth.

Junior outfielder Paul Komistek was fantastic as always, banging out 3 hits, including a dinger and 3 RBIs.

Now 9-14, Cincinnati gets back to business tomorrow (Friday) at 5 PM. So begins a four-game set with AAC power East Carolina at UC Baseball Stadium. The games are on ESPN+ but get out and support the team live.