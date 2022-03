RBI Baseball (1988) was the Tecmo Super Bowl of baseball video games. RBI Baseball features 10 distinct teams with greatly varying attributes. The colors, music, and animations are pinball vibrant and the players are Eric Cartman shaped. The controls are simple but allow for enough variety in an operator’s performance to keep the game interesting even decades after I first got 10-run ruled by the Twins.

Here’s a brief look at RBI Baseball’s game play: