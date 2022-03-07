Bearcats Basketball to Face ECU in AAC Play-In

A couple weeks back, I wouldn’t have believed you if you told me that Cincinnati would be playing in the play-in game of the AAC Tournament.

But here we are. On Thursday March 10, 2022 at 1 PM, our Cincinnati Bearcats will be playing at the Dickies Arena in lovely Fort Worth, Texas against East Carolina.

Cincinnati is the number 8 seed, entering the game with a 17-14 overall mark and a 7-11 mark in the AAC.

East Carolina, better known as ECU around these parts, enters with a 6-11 mark in the league and a 15-14 record overall.

Cincinnati won both meetings this year. But neither one was easy.

Cincinnati won 79-71 at home and squeaked out a 60-59 win down in Greenville, North Carolina.

More baseball coverage shortly.