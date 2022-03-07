Baseball Bearcats Take 3 of 4 from Northwestern

When you don’t have enough money to make Northwestern, you make Coven.

That’s the story of American Movie, the greatest documentary ever made or at least my favorite documentary.

The only film where the phrase “suck down peppermint schnapps and call Morocco” could have possibly been spoken.

Speaking of that, the Cincinnati Bearcats baseball coven took care of business at Northwestern this weekend, winning three out of four games.

On Friday, the Bearcats split a double header, winning the matinee 5-4 and dropping the nightcap 10-8.

On Saturday, Cincinnati won both ends of a doubleheader. They won the opener 4-2 and game 2 by a 16-5 margin.

The 16-run outpouring in the series finale was in large part the product of redshirt sophomore outfielder JP Sponseller, who bombed three homeruns and drove in 7 runs.

With the wins over the weekend, Cincinnati improved its overall mark to 6-4. On Tuesday, the red hot Bearcats head to Bloomington, Indiana for a matchup with the Big Ten Hoosiers. Check back for full coverage of that contest.