Desmond Ridder Highlights Bearcats in NFL Scouting Combine

Overview

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA — The NFL Scouting Combine is often a right of passage for the country’s top football players transitioning from the college to pro level. While not everyone earns an invite, those who do receive the chance to put their skills to the test on the national stage, performing activities such as the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, bench press and more.

For a slew of former Cincinnati Bearcats, the stakes qualified as high as ever, with multiple UC players — Desmond Ridder, Alec Pierce, Myjai Sanders, Darrian Beavers, Coby Bryant and Ahmad Gardner — earning a chance to make their mark just 110 miles away from Clifton.

Here’s the rundown on who did it best.

Player Performances

Desmond Ridder made headlines in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, setting a 4.49 40-yard dash time. A result that clocks in as faster than any other quarterback currently in the NFL, it’s the lowest combine-recorded time since for a signal-caller since Robert Griffin’s 4.41 in 2012.

Alec Pierce also finished with a relatively impressive performance, sporting a 4.33 40 yard dash time. Pierce, whose time was tied-fourth among all wide receivers, is expected to be a mid-round pick. The Illinois native registered a vertical jump of 40.5 inches and a broad jump of 10-9.

In the linebackers category, Darrian Beavers showed off a 36.5” vertical and a 10’5” broad jump. He did not participate in the 40-yard dash, but did run a 6.91 in the three-cone drill (1st among all LB’s).

Being overshadowed by his front seven colleague, DE Myjai Sanders was relatively melancholy in his performance with a 33” vertical and 10’0” broad jump, though he did post a 4.67 40-yard dash time. Sanders — the heart of UC’s defensive line— recorded 72 tackles and 9.5 sacks in his last two seasons with the Bearcats.

Cornerbacks Ahmad Gardner and Coby Bryant highlighted the last day of the combine with impressive statistics of their own. Gardner posted a 4.41 40-yard dash time, while Bryant ran a 4.54.

Bearcats safety Bryan Cook did not participate in combine activities due to surgery recovery.