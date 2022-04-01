 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

From the Video Vault: No Runs, No Drips, No Errors

Johnny Bench has clear preferences in spray paint

By Clayton Trutor
New York Mets v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

I have no clear brand preference when it comes to spray paint. When it comes to house paint, I am a Sherwin-Williams man through and through.

I guess I’ll take Johnny Bench’s word for it when it comes to spray paint. He has never steered me wrong before.

