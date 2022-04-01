From the Video Vault: No Runs, No Drips, No Errors

I have no clear brand preference when it comes to spray paint. When it comes to house paint, I am a Sherwin-Williams man through and through.

I guess I’ll take Johnny Bench’s word for it when it comes to spray paint. He has never steered me wrong before.

I have no clear brand preference when it comes to spray paint. When it comes to house paint, I am a Sherwin-Williams man through and through.

I guess I’ll take Johnny Bench’s word for it when it comes to spray paint. He has never steered me wrong before.

I have no clear brand preference when it comes to spray paint. When it comes to house paint, I am a Sherwin-Williams man through and through.

I guess I’ll take Johnny Bench’s word for it when it comes to spray paint. He has never steered me wrong before.