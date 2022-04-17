From the Video Vault: The Big O in 1970

From the video vault, I bring you one of the few complete Oscar Robertson games available on YouTube. This is a March 1970 contest between the Cincinnati Royals and the Jerry Lucas-led San Francisco Warriors. Cincinnati hangs on for a tight win on the road, 121-119.

Oscar has a solid, if not outstanding, game this evening, posting 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting. Royals center Connie Dierking (also a former Bearcat) and small forward Tom Van Arsdale lead the way for Cincinnati, posting 33 and 28 points, respectively.

