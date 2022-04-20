Red Hot Bearcats Baseball Hosts Indiana Today

Your Cincinnati Bearcats baseball team is on fire. They swept Wichita State last weekend to improve their overall mark to 16-18. Scott Googins’ fellas are currently 6-3 in the American and well in the race for the conference title.

The bats are hot and so are the deal today at the UC Baseball Stadium. Cincinnati plays hosts to the Indiana Hoosiers out of the Big Ten for Margaritaville Night. Canned Margs are for sale, there are Jimmy Buffett-themed giveaways, and sno-cones available for sale plus discounts for tropically-themed shirts.

First pitch is at 6 PM. If you can’t make it, hit up ESPN+ for coverage of the game. Our boy Carter Earls, Down the Drive’s favorite southpaw, is headed to the hill. And it should be a good one.

Thanks as always for your support for Down the Drive. We’ll have full coverage of the contest later tonight.