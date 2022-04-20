From the Video Vault: The Easy-Bake Oven

Fellow Bearcat Ronald Howes, who received his engineering degree from UC in 1943, invented the Easy-Bake Oven.

Back in 2013, UC Magazine did a piece on Hewes, celebrating the invention’s 50th anniversary. My primary take away from the article was that Hewes had a great beard.

Today’s entry from the video vault is the original 1963 television advertisement for the product. The little cookie-stealing boy in the ad later grew up to be either Buzz Aldrin or Jon Bon Jovi. That’s for you to decide as you choose your own adventure.

