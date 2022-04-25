Cincinnati Football Posts Big Week in Additions

The Cincinnati Bearcats bolstered their roster this past week with key additions through both the transfer portal and its 2023 recruiting class. The Bearcats grabbed Corey Kiner, formerly a running back for the LSU Tigers, last Monday. Kiner, who is a Greater Cincinnati native, won the Ohio Mr. Football Award in 2020 — an honor designated to the top high school gridiron player in the state. He capped off the 2021 season for LSU with 79 carries for 324 yards and two touchdowns.

“Cincinnati since my mama had me #Home #513 #Bearcats #everything21k,” Kiner wrote in a twitter post.

The Bearcats also saw the addition of another stud — Braedyn Moore — as one of the top rated defensive players in their 2023 recruiting class. A 190-pound safety from local Badin High School, Moore qualifies as a four-star recruit according to 247Sports.com and the No. 7 overall player in the state of Ohio.

“He’s got size physically and he can run and he can jump,” Badin coach Nick Yordy said of Moore. “UC’s looking at him as a safety and I think he really can excel at that position. They’re getting a really good football player.”

Moore, a top-400 recruit nationally, chose UC among other offers from Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and West Virginia. The Badin standout joins a class already highlighted by four-star linebacker Trevor Carter and three-stars Khamari Anderson, Jason Hewlett, Jackson McGohan, Evan Tengesdahl, and Rohan Davy.