USF Baseball Takes 2 of 3 From Bearcats

The Cincinnati Bearcats baseball team dropped two of three contests at home this weekend. The opponent was perennial baseball power, the University of South Florida. The USF Bulls outlasted the Bearcats 10-9 on Friday evening. On Saturday, Cincinnati pummeled the visitors by a 13-2 margin, ten-running them in seven innings. Sunday didn’t go so well. Cincinnati took their own pounding, 19-5. An inauspicious end to a lovely weekend.

Despite some pitching troubles, this team can certainly hit. The Bearcats have now bombed out 58 homers for the season with All-AAC superstar Griffin Merritt leading the way with 15.

The losses push Cincinnati to 17-21 overall. Scott Googins’ club is now 7-5 in the American with a three-game set down in Greenville, SC coming up this weekend. The games against the always dangerous ECU will go a long way in determining Cincinnati’s chances in the season’s final weeks to make some post-season noise.