Hypothetical: Your Ultimate 11-Man, Iron Man Football Team

Here’s a hypothetical for you:
If you had to pick 11 players from any era in NFL history to play an 11 game season in which all 11 players started at a different offensive & defensive position each week, who would be the 11 guys on your team?
My team consists largely of bigger running backs with some passing ability.
It strikes me that having some passing ability along with demonstrable ability to block, tackle, run, and catch the ball are the keys to picking such a team.
My team is admittedly light on defenders
Tell me about your hypothetical team in the comments.
Clayton’s Team:
Walter Payton, Chicago Bears
Jim Brown, Cleveland Browns
John Riggins, New York Jets and Washington Redskins
Tom Matte, Baltimore Colts
Sammy Baugh, Washington Redskins
Kordell Stewart, Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears
LaDainian Tomlinson, San Diego Chargers and New York Jets
Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
Ronnie Lott, San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders
Night Train Lane, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Cardinals, and Detroit Lions
Chuck Bednarik, Philadelphia Eagles
