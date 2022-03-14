Tough Weekend for Bearcats Baseball

Your Cincinnati Bearcats baseball team has had a tough time of it of late. They’ve dropped their last three and now stand at 6-7.

Last Tuesday, they got smoked in Bloomington by the Indiana Hoosiers, falling 7-0 while registering just two hits against their Big Ten Opponent.

Cincinnati spent the weekend in Greenville, South Carolina, playing in the First Pitch Invitational. It didn’t go great.

On Friday, the Bearcats mustered some serious offense against another Big Ten foe, Michigan State. Sophomore second baseman Kameron Guidry drove in three runs while sophomore outfielder Cole Harting homered, got three hits, and drove in two runs. But it wasn’t enough. Cincinnati pitching surrendered 12 hits and 10 runs while blowing a three-run lead in the ninth. Cincinnati lost 10-8.

Saturday’s contest with Kansas was a washout.

The Bearcat boys of Summer were able to finish up with the weekend and play again on a slightly drier Sunday. Unfortunately, Cincinnati’s pitching struggled once again in an 8-6 loss to Western Carolina. Junior outfielder Griffin Merritt had the hot bat for Cincinnati, smacking 2 hits and driving-in three runs.

The good news is that the good guys get back at it this afternoon. Cincinnati returns to action against the University of South Carolina-Upstate this afternoon at 5 PM in Spartansburg. The game can also be watched on YouTube. Check back for full coverage of your baseball Bearcats.