Cincinnati Baseball Struggling Against Xavier, Chance to Redeem Selves on Wednesday

Your Cincinnati Bearcats baseball team just cannot catch a break. Over the last few days, they have lost three consecutive one-run games to archrivals Xavier. Cincinnati’s record has fallen to 9-13.

In the most recent outing on Monday evening at Prasco Park, Cincinnati trailed entering the game’s final frame but nearly came from behind in the top of the ninth. Ryan Nicholson belted a two-run homer in the top of the ninth to cut X’s advantage to 6-5. It was his second blast of the season and hopefully the start of something big for him this spring.

League play is on the horizon. Wednesday night’s Joe Nuxhall Classic will close out Cincinnati’s series with Xavier, be a chance at revenge for the Bearcats, and potentially serve as a source of momentum heading into AAC play.

Our man Big Ben Vore takes the hill for Cincinnati at 6 PM at the UC Baseball Stadium tomorrow night. The game will be carried on ESPN+ but please get out to the ballpark and support our fellas.