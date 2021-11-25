Cincinnati Bearcats vs. East Carolina Pirates: How to Watch, Listen, and Stream

Overview

In light of a dominant 48-14 victory over SMU, the Cincinnati Bearcats (11-0, 7-0 American Athletic Conference) clinched a spot in the AAC title title game for the third year in a row. The Bearcats (No. 4 in this week’s College Football Playoff Rankings) jumped Oregon and held of Michigan to claim the final spot in playoff position (for the moment). Their upcoming resume bolsters prior to selection Sunday feature the East Carolina Pirates and Houston Cougars.

ECU has won its last four games, with some of the team’s most notable wins coming against Memphis and Marshall. The Pirates will provide another challenging test for the Bearcats defense with the 26th-ranked offense in the nation at the helm of operations.

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET, Friday, November 26, 2021

3:30 p.m. ET, Friday, November 26, 2021 Location: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, N.C.

Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, N.C. Television/Stream: ABC

ABC Online/Mobile App: ESPN+

ESPN+ Television Announcing Crew: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst) and Paul Carcaterra (sideline reporter)

Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst) and Paul Carcaterra (sideline reporter) Radio: 700 WLW AM/ Sirius 81 / XM 81 / Internet 970 / The Varsity Network: “Search Cincinnati” for mobile devices

700 WLW AM/ Sirius 81 / XM 81 / Internet 970 / The Varsity Network: “Search Cincinnati” for mobile devices Radio Announcing Crew: Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Jim Kelly Jr. (analyst)

Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Jim Kelly Jr. (analyst) Series History: ECU leads the overall series history with a record of 13-11 vs. Cincinnati. The Bearcats have won the last three, with their most recent triumph — November 13, 2020 —resulting in a 55-17 thrashing of the Pirates at the Nip’.

Odds

Cincinnati opens up as a 14-point favorite vs. ECU after covering the spread last week against SMU. The Bearcats are 1-4 ATS in their last five, whereas ECU is 6-1 in their last seven.

The Pirates (7-4, 5-2 American Athletic Conference) are 4-1 straight up throughout their last five. Game scores have hit the under in four of their last six, with this week’s over/under listed at 57 points.