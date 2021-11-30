Luke Fickell Focused on Houston, Not Notre Dame Talk

Cincinnati Bearcats head football coach Luke Fickell gave a reassuring press conference today, demonstrating that he is focused on the Houston Cougars and not the opening in South Bend.

Fickell explained, as he has often demonstrated, that he is a keep your head down and do your job kind of guy. He said that he hasn’t paid much mind to all of the chatter about Brian Kelly taking the LSU Tigers job and leaving Notre Dame (leaving the Fighting Irish high and dry, I might add, just as he did Cincinnati all those years ago).

That’s where we are here at Down the Drive too. We’ll be focused on getting you ready for a fantastic Houston Cougars football team and for the AAC Championship game on Saturday.

Have a look at the key parts from Fickell’s presser below:

