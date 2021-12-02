Phew! That was Close! Bearcats Escape Miami with a Win!

A little close for comfort.

Your Cincinnati Bearcats men’s basketball found a way to win last night against their little brothers from Miami (Ohio). The 59-58 win at Oxford’s Millett Hall was the first time the schools had played in a decade and it is perfectly fine with me if we don’t play again for a long while.

Cincinnati’s struggles last night boiled down to shooting. The Bearcats couldn’t hit the side of a barn from outside, struggled down the stretch from the charity stripe, and shot just 36 percent from the floor for the game. Some of this was due to Miami’s stingy pressure defense. Most of this was due to poor shot selection.

Abdul Ado came up big for us down low last night, throwing in a 14-point, 11-board double-double.

We will have more exciting coverage of this game later today as longtime friend of Down the Drive David Starcher will be providing us with some images from the game.