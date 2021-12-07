Cincinnati Bearcats Football History Versus Alabama

Your Cincinnati Bearcats football team is not in uncharted territory. Cincinnati has played the esteem Alabama Crimson Tide on face occasions in their history.

The institutions have played on five occasions and Alabama has won all five games.

Bama won the first meeting 16-0 all the way back in 1908.

The next four meetings all happened between 1982 and 1990. Alabama won each of those games by increasing margins.

In the most recent contest between the schools, all the way back in 1990, Alabama crushed a one-win Bearcats team by a 45-7 margin.

Essentially, any performance by the Bearcats in the College Football Playoff will be an improvement on the previous matchups between the schools.

Anyone in search of some cringe-wrothy Bearcats viewing can check out the highlights from the 1990 Cincinnati-Alabama game here on YouTube.

