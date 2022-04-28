What Team Will Hit the Jackpot with Desmond Ridder?

Someone is going to hit the lottery tonight with Cincinnati Bearcats great Desmond Ridder.

In recent days, Ridder has skyrocketed up projected draft boards, all the way up into the top 10.

At number nine, the Seattle Seahawks look like a particularly enticing landing spot for the Bearcats great. They are certainly in need of a QB and the steady presence that Russell Wilson provided in the Pacific Northwest for more than a decade could well be matched by Ridder.

For the last four years, all of Bearcat country has seen Ridder’s capabilities. He could always run and make big plays but over the course of time his decision-making skills and the nuance with which he throws the ball have improved considerably.

Ridder has been the face of the Bearcats program as it has become a national program. He has combined on-field production with a comfort in being the first person people think about when they think about Cincinnati football. I would suggest that Cincinnati becoming a member of the Big 12 would not have happened without the Ridder-driven excellence of the past few years.

He could well do the same thing for the Seahawks. Or a handful of other clubs.

Looking forward to a fun night tonight.