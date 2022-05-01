ECU Sweeps Bearcats Baseball in Greenville

The Cincinnati Bearcats baseball team dropped three straight games this weekend. The East Carolina University (ECU) Pirates took it to the Bearcats on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, for good measure.

All three games were competitive.

On Friday, Cincinnati jumped out to a 4-1 lead before bullpen woes sunk the Bearcats, 9-7. Junior superstar centerfielder Griffin Merritt led the way for Cincinnati with three hits, including a solo homerun.

On Saturday, Cincinnati again blew a late inning lead, falling 4-3 to the feisty Pirates. Sophomore outfielder Cole Harting slapped an RBI double for the Bearcats in defeat.

On Sunday, we saw more of the same in a different bun. Griffin Merritt tied the game at 2 in the third inning with a sacrifice fly, giving him his 45th RBI of the season. Unfortunately, the pitching just couldn’t hold up. Cincy lost by a 6-3 margin this afternoon.

The losses drop Cincinnati’s overall mark to 17-24. They have now fallen below the .500 mark in the American, sitting currently at 7-8.

Hope springs eternal!

Tuesday night, Cincinnati plays host to Wright State for Teacher Appreciation Day at 6 PM. If you can’t make it, check it out on ESPN+. We’ll have full coverage post-game here.