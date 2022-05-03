The Chiefs Found Themselves a Safety in Bryan Cook

Cincinnati Bearcats football fans know how agile, mobile, and hostile Mr. Bryan Cook is. He took care of business in Cincinnati’s secondary last season to such an extent that he would have been the top defender in almost every other secondary in the country. Mr. Cook just so happened to be playing alongside Sauce Gardner and Coby Bryant.

Nevertheless, the Kansas City Chiefs have found themselves a legitimate backend defensive talent in Bryan Cook.

Selected 62nd overall, Cook brings a physicality and an intelligence to the position which apparently jumped out to the Chiefs on tape and in their interview at the combine.

Of all the Bearcats players selected, Cook may have the clearest path to a Super Bowl ring. He is a highly talented player who will likely find the field almost immediately on one of the top teams in the AFC.

Playing alongside Cincinnati great and future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce, Cook will represent the Bearcats well for the Chiefs this season.