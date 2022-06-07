When I daydream about being a big league baseball player, I imagine that the Isley Brothers’ “Footsteps in the Dark” is my walkup song.
Let’s start off Tuesday afternoon the right way with the smoothest music imaginable from Cincinnati’s own Isley Brothers.
Thanks as always for your support for Down the Drive and your Cincinnati Bearcats.
Are we really sure
Can a love that lasted for so long still endure?
Do I, really care? Hey, hey
Let’s talk about the distractions goin’ on elsewhere
I keep hearin’ footsteps baby
In the dark, in the dark
Why? I keep hearin’ footsteps baby
In the dark, in the dark
My mind drifts now and then
Lookin’ down dark corridors and wonders what might have been
Something’s up ahead
Hey, should I keep this same direction or go back instead?
I, I keep hearin’ footsteps baby
In the dark, in the dark
Why? I keep hearin’ footsteps baby
In the dark, in the dark
Honey, now lets stop walkin’ around
When there’s love lost to be found
And you know I still care, I still care
What’s the sense in goin’ elsewhere?
Loading comments...