From the Video Vault: Classic Baseball on the Radio

Recently, a friend turned me onto a fantastic YouTube channel entitled “Classic Baseball on the Radio.”

This channel includes the original radio broadcast for dozens of Major League games from the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s.

As of late, it has become a constant companion on my morning and afternoon commutes.

For this edition of the video vault, I have enclosed the WLW radio broadcast of a Mets-Reds game from July 1976 featuring Marty Brennaman and Joe Nuxhall on the call.

Clayton Trutor

