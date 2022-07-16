From the Video Vault: Pete Rose knows his After-Shave

Pete Rose is a great pitchman. He creates a false sense of intimacy almost immediately when he starts telling you about Aqua Velva after-shave, Sketchers sneakers, Muenchen’s Furniture, or Grecian Formula.

Today, from the video vault, Pete Rose tell us just how a man should smell.

Pete explains that a man wants to smell like a man.

Refreshing and masculine.

He has no interest in a fancy looking bottle either, bub. He doesn’t want to pay a lot of money to smell that way either, ok?

Cincinnati Reds

Philadelphia Phillies