Bearcats Fill Up Preseason CFB Watch Lists

Your Cincinnati Bearcats are getting there names all over the college football preseason watchlists.

Two veteran Bearcats tight ends are on the watch list for the John Mackey Award, the trophy which honors the country’s top tight end.

Cincinnati native Josh Whyle and Springfield, Ohio’s Leonard Taylor are the Bearcats on the list.

Last season, Whyle was a safety valve for Desmond Ridder, snagging 25 catches and 320 yards while grabbing six touchdowns.

Leonard Taylor grabbed 28 balls for 268 yards and scored 4 touchdowns.

The Fred Biletnikoff Award has a new Bearcat name on its list, too. Grad transfer Nick Mardner is on the watch list for the trophy honoring the country’s top wide receiver. Last season, Mardner led Hawaii in receiving yards and touchdown receptions, capping off a successful four-year stint with the Rainbow Warriors.

Let’s hope that all three live up to these esteemed honors in the 2022 season.