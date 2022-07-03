The fiercest rivals in college basketball have their date now set for their annual tussle.

The Cincinnati Bearcats and Xavier Musketeers will meet on December 10, 2022 at our very own Fifth Third Arena.

The good guys have dropped three straight. This year will be a great chance for Wes Miller and our Bearcats to get back on track in the series. For the seniors, it will be their last chance to make a mark in the series.

We’ll be getting our offseason basketball coverage ramped up later this week. Thanks as always for your support for Down the Drive.

